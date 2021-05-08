NTPC Stations at Chhattisgarh & in Madhya Pradesh chip in to spearhead Fight against COVID-19 Pandemic

New Delhi: Power Major NTPC Ltd a central Public Sector Undertaking under Ministry of Power, is rendering its support in the fight against the second wave of COVID-19 Pandemic. All the stations and projects of WR II are actively collaborating with their respective District Administration to render support in the fight against COVID-19

After the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic in March 2020 and the resultant lockdown power sector personnel in generation had put their best foot forward in ensuring that the power generation continues to flow in the national grid and homes remain lit up and that all emergency services continue un-interrupted.

From providing financial assistance to District Administration for procuring PPE kits and Ventilators NTPC Sipat will be providing Financial Assistance to district administration for setting up Covid Care Centre at Masturi.

Korba station has come forward and will be providing CT scan machine for District COVID Hospital at Korba to help the fight against COVID-19. They have also been regularly carrying out sanitization in nearby villages.

NTPC Lara has also come forward and has provided financial assistance to Collector, Raigarh for purchase of ventilator in view of SARS COV-2. RED (West II) Shri Sanjay Madan said “These are hard times and we are all in this together. NTPC is deeply committed to the welfare of its community and in such times we are doing what we can to help the fight against COVID-19.”

WR II stations at MP Gadarwara and Khargone are also playing an active role in the fight against COVID-19. Khargone will be providing assistance for Oxygen Central Line work for 20 beds in Govt Civil Hospital Sanawad. Apart from this , Masks, PPE Kit, hand gloves, Head covers, Sanitizers, Thermometers are being distributed by all stations of NTPC WR II.