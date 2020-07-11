NTPC Singrauli Exhibits exceptional operational efficiency

New Delhi: As per a statement issued by NTPC Ltd, India’s largest power generation company and a central PSU under Ministry of Power, NTPC Singrauli Unit 1, has emerged as the top-performing Unit in the country in the first quarter of the financial year, as per the data released by Central Electricity Authority (CEA). NTPC Singrauli is the oldest Unit and a flagship power station of NTPC Ltd.

The first unit of the station started generating on February 13, 1982, and continues to serve the country with exceptional performance.

According to NTPC Ltd, NTPC Singrauli has an installed capacity of 2000 MW with five units of 200 MW each and two units of 500 MW each. Three units (1,4 & 5) of 200 MW have achieved PLF of 101.96%, 101.85% & 100.35% respectively in Q1 FY 20-21 among the Coal-fired Units, in the country.

With a total installed capacity of 62110 MW, NTPC Group has 70 Power stations comprising of 24 Coal, 7 combined cycle Gas/Liquid Fuel, 1 Hydro, 13 Renewables along with 25 Subsidiary & JV Power Stations.

