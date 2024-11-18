NTPC Setting up sea water to green hydrogen plant at Simhadri

New Delhi: NETRA, the R&D centre of NTPC, is setting up a 1 TPD seawater to green hydrogen plant at NTPC Simhadri near Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. For seawater processing, NTPC has implemented an innovative, low-carbon desalination plant utilizing waste heat from the thermal power plant flue gas, enabling low cost conversion of seawater into hydrogen-grade water.

Producing 1 kg of hydrogen typically requires 12–13 kg of purified water. Given the water scarcity in our country, Government of India is prioritizing the development and demonstration of technologies that would enable hydrogen production from low-grade water sources, such as seawater and wastewater.

NTPC Green Energy Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC, is actively working on various pathways to meet the targets of the National Green Hydrogen Mission.