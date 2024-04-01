NTPC records 55% growth in Coal Despatch

Mumbai : NTPC Ltd., India’s leading integrated power utility, has reported a substantial growth of 55% in coal despatch from its captive mines during FY24, as compared to the previous year.

The company achieved an impressive coal despatch of 34.15 MMT and Coal production stood at 34.38 MMT with a growth of nearly 50% by the end of 31st March 2024.

This outstanding performance reflects NTPC’s relentless commitment to enhancing coal production from its captive mines and ensuring efficient supply to meet the nation’s energy needs.

To achieve sustained growth in coal production, NTPC has implemented a range of strategies and technologies. These include the adoption of rigorous safety measures, improved mine planning, equipment automation, workforce training, and the implementation of continuous monitoring and analysis systems. These initiatives have played a vital role in optimizing operations, enhancing productivity, and ensuring the safety of the workforce.

NTPC remains committed to delivering reliable and sustainable power to the nation. This remarkable growth in coal production and despatch is a testament to NTPC’s dedication to operational excellence and its contribution to meeting India’s energy demands. The company will continue to explore innovative technologies and sustainable practices to further enhance its performance and support the nation’s energy goals.