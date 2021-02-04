NTPC – Q3 FY21 Unaudited Results PAT up by 10.69%

Mumbai: The Country’s largest power generator- NTPC Ltd., with a group installed capacity of 63925 MW, declared today the unaudited financial results for the third quarter and nine-month ended 31 December, 2020.

The gross generation of NTPC in Q3 FY21 was 65.42 Billion units as against 61.21 Billion units during the corresponding period of previous year registering an increase of 6.87%. For 9M FY21 gross generation was 193.28 Billion units as against 191.35 Billion units during the corresponding period of previous year. NTPC Coal stations achieved PLF of 62.29% in 9M FY21 as against the National Average PLF of 51.50%.

On standalone basis, in Q3 FY21, total income was ₹ 25,268.56 crore as against ₹ 24,022.62 crore in Q3 FY20, registering an increase of 5.19%. On nine-month basis, the total income was ₹ 75,312.89 crore as against ₹ 72,199.66 crore in 9M FY20, registering an increase of 4.31%.

Profit after tax (PAT) for Q3 FY21 was ₹ 3,315.34 crore, as against ₹ 2,995.14 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year registering an increase of 10.69%. On nine-month basis, PAT was ₹ 9,290.30 crore as against ₹ 8,860.37 crore in 9M FY20.

The Board of Directors has approved an interim dividend for FY21 @ 30% of paid-up share capital i.e. ₹ 3/- per equity share of face value of ₹10/- each.