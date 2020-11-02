NTPC – Q2/H1 FY21 Unaudited Results

Mumbai: The country’s largest power generator, NTPC Ltd. with a group installed capacity of 62910 MW, declared the unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half-year ended 30 September, 2020 on 2 November, 2020.

The gross generation of NTPC in H1 FY21 was 127.86 Billion units as against 130.14 Billion units during the corresponding period of previous year. NTPC Coal stations achieved PLF of 61.26% in H1 FY21 as against the National Average PLF of 49.58%.

On standalone basis, in Q2 FY21, total income was ₹ 26,023.33 crore as against ₹ 23,658.23 crore in Q2 FY20, registering an increase of 10%. On half-yearly basis, the total income was ₹ 50,044.33 crore as against ₹ 48,177.04 crore in H1 FY20, registering an increase of 3.88%.

PBT for Q2 FY21 was ₹ 3,666.93 crore, as against ₹ 3,497.72 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year registering an increase of 4.84%. On half-year basis, PBT was ₹ 6,564.72 crore as against ₹ 6,660.11 crore in H1 FY20.

Profit after tax (PAT) for Q2 FY21 was ₹ 3,504.80 crore, as against ₹ 3,262.44 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year registering an increase of 7.43%. On half-year basis, PAT was ₹ 5,974.96 crore as against ₹ 5,865.23 crore in H1 FY20.

The Board of Directors have approved the Buyback of up to 19.79 crore equity shares at ₹ 115 for an amount up to ₹ 2,275.75 crore as a part of Capital restructuring.

