NTPC – Q1 FY25 Unaudited Results; PAT up by 11% (Standalone) & 12% (Consolidated)

New Delhi, 27th July, 2024: The Country’s largest integrated power utility – NTPC Ltd., with a group installed capacity of more than 76 GW, declared unaudited financial results for Q1 FY25 on 27th July 2024.

NTPC Group generated ~114 Billion Units in Q1 FY25 as compared to ~104 Billion Units in Q1 FY24. NTPC’s standalone gross generation in Q1 FY25 is ~98 billion Units as compared to ~88 Billion Units in the corresponding previous period.

NTPC Coal stations achieved a Plant Load Factor of 80.39% as against the National Average of 76.19 % during Q1 FY25.

On standalone basis, the Total Income of NTPC for Q1 FY25 is ₹ 45,053 crore as against the corresponding previous period Total Income of ₹ 39,681 crore, registering an increase of 13.5%. Profit After Tax (PAT) for Q1 FY25 is ₹ 4,511 crore as against ₹ 4,066 crore in Q1 FY24, registering an increase of 11%.

On consolidated basis, the Total Income of the group for Q1 FY25 is ₹ 48,982 crore as against the corresponding previous period Total Income of ₹ 43,390 crore, registering an increase of 12.9%. Profit After Tax (PAT) of the group for Q1 FY25 is ₹ 5,506 crore as against the corresponding previous period PAT of ₹ 4,907 crore, registering an increase of 12%.