“NTPC – Q1 FY24 Unaudited Results. PAT up by 9.39% (Standalone) & 23.36% (Consolidated)”

Mumbai : The Country’s largest power generator – NTPC Ltd., with a present group installed capacity of more than 73 GW, declared unaudited financial results for Q1 FY24 on 29 July 2023.

NTPC Group generated 103.98 Billion Units in Q1 FY24 as compared to 104.42 Billion Units in Q1 FY23. NTPC’s standalone gross generation in Q1 FY24 is 88.55 billion Units as compared to 90.49 Billion Units in the corresponding previous period.

NTPC Coal stations achieved a Plant Load Factor of 77.43% as against the National Average of 70.38% during Q1 FY24.

On standalone basis, the Total Income of NTPC for Q1 FY24 is ₹ 39,681 crore as against the corresponding previous period total income of ₹ 40,726 crore. Profit After Tax (PAT) for Q1 FY24 is ₹ 4,066 crore as against ₹ 3,717 crore in Q1 FY23, registering an increase of 9.39%.

On consolidated basis, the Total Income of the group for Q1 FY24 is ₹ 43,390 crore as against the corresponding previous period total income of ₹ 43,561 crore. Profit After Tax (PAT) of the group for Q1 FY24 is ₹ 4,907 crore as against the corresponding previous period PAT of ₹ 3,978 crore, registering an increase of 23.36%.