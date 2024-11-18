NTPC Pays Rs. 2,424 Crore as First Interim Dividend for FY24-25, Marks 32nd Consecutive Year of Dividend Payout  

New Delhi: NTPC Limited, India’s largest integrated power utility, paid its First Interim Dividend of Rs. 2,424 crore on 18th November 2024 for the financial year 2024-25, representing 25% of the company’s paid-up equity share capital.

Shri Gurdeep Singh, CMD along with members of the Board of Directors, presented the First Interim Dividend payment advice of Rs. 1,238.84 crore representing the Government of India’s share to the Hon’ble Minister of Power and Housing & Urban Affairs, Shri Manohar Lal. Shri Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary (Power), and senior officials from the Ministry of Power (MoP) and NTPC attended the presentation event at Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi.

This marks the 32nd consecutive year that NTPC Ltd. has distributed dividends to its shareholders.