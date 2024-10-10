NTPC Noida Township Durga Puja 2024

Noida: Every year, NTPC Township at Noida has a remarkable transformation during Durga Puja to indulge everyone in the festive vibes. The local streets become vibrant and colourful, the usually quiet alleys come alive with a divine energy as they prepare to welcome Mother Durga and her four children to her home. This is the 29th year of the Puja in Sector 33, NTPC Township at Noida

Durga Puja commemorates goddess Durga’s triumph over the demon king Mahishasura, celebrating the victory of good over evil with valour and courage. As the Township gears up for this major festival, many visitors from the different parts of NCR and our NTPC plants across India visit our Puja Pandal. It becomes a time not only to offer your prayers to the mother goddess but also a time when you open your heart to meet new people. Each year, our in-house members start discussing and planning very early to make sure there is nothing that is left out. Besides the festive vibes we also take this opportunity to spread different relevant social messages among all and thus a distinctive theme is taken to convey this message. The spectacular display in our pandals is not just visually stunning but also addresses various cultural and social issues. Keeping this in mind, this year we have chosen the most socially, locally and globally relevant theme possible of current time i.e., Green Power.

This year Durga puja was inaugurated on the evening of Panchami by the esteemed Directors of NTPC, Sh Shivam Srivastav, Director (Fuel), Sh Shanmugha Sundaram, Director (Projects) and Sh Ravindra Kumar, Director (Operation). The pandal this time prepared by artist from Kolkata, which depicts the traditional musical instrument of Bengal, Dhak & Dhol. The pandal premises in lined up with various stalls of food items, art effects etc. Cultural programme is being organized every evening by local talents and artists of India fame.