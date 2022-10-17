NTPC, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and MPI Limited sign MoU for demonstrating Hydrogen co-firing in Auraiya Gas Power Plant

New Delhi : NTPC Ltd., signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Japan and its subsidiary Mitsubishi Power India Private Limited to demonstrate the feasibility for Hydrogen co-firing blended with natural gas in MHI 701D gas turbines installed at NTPC Auraiya Gas Power Plant in Uttar Pradesh. The total installed capacity of the Auraiya Gas Power Plant is 663 MW with four gas turbines operating in combined cycle mode. The MoU was signed by both companies in the presence of Shri Ujjwal Kanti Bhattacharya, Director (Projects), NTPC Ltd., Mr Tatsuto Nagayasu, CMD, Mitsubishi Power India and Mr Hiroyuki Shinohara, Vice President, Mitsubishi Power India.

Achieving decarbonizing targets requires a concerted and wide-ranging roadmap across all energy intensive sectors. As a part of this road map, hydrogen co-firing in gas turbines can play a key role in reducing CO2 emissions. NTPC Ltd., being the largest power generator in India, intends to play a major role in energy transition and achieving the COP26 commitments. As a part of this initiative, NTPC is exploring various new hydrogen generation technologies along with hydrogen usage so as to ensure future readiness, develop the required capabilities, and technical expertise, and align with the national decarbonizing and hydrogen mission targets.

Under this MoU, both companies will collaborate to carry out the study and identify key actions for introducing hydrogen co-firing at NTPC Auraiya Gas-based combined cycle power plant. The study will identify key actions for co-firing for various percentages of hydrogen e.g. 5%, 15%, 30%, 50% and 100% and the hydrogen required for the project will be supplied by NTPC.

“NTPC is committed to play a key role in India’s energy transition journey as the country marches ahead to achieve the net-zero target and climate goals. NTPC is pioneering various hydrogen-related initiatives and is carrying out R&D works in this field so as to bring in a technology which can provide green, affordable, reliable and sustainable power for all. This MoU is one of the few steps taken by NTPC to meet these targets. We believe that partnering with MHI Limited which has global expertise in this technology will help us meet our objectives under the National Hydrogen Mission.” said, Shri Manish Kumar Srivastava, Executive Director, NTPC Ltd.

“The momentous event of the signing of the MOU signifies the focus of NTPC and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries towards achieving the goal of decarbonisation of the power generation sector and their commitment to addressing the pressing issue of climate change.” said Tatsuto Nagayasu, CMD, Mitsubishi Power India.