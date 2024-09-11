NTPC Ltd. Paid Final Dividend of Rs. 3,151 Crore for FY 2023-24

New Delhi : NTPC Ltd. paid the final dividend of Rs. 3,151 crore on 11th September 2024 for the financial year 2023-24, representing 32.50% of the paid-up equity share capital of the company.

This is in addition to the first interim dividend of Rs. 2,182 crore and a second interim dividend of Rs. 2,182 crore paid in November 2023 and February 2024 respectively.

The total dividend paid for FY 2023-24 is Rs.7,515 crore, at the rate of Rs. 7.75 per share of a face value of Rs.10 each.

This is the 31st consecutive year that NTPC Ltd. has paid a dividend.