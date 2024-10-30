National

NTPC Ltd and IIP Team Up to Create Indigenous Catalyst for Methanol Production from Flue Gas CO2

CO2 mitigation is one of critical challenge being faced by fossil fired power plant.  Therefore, capturing CO2 from the flue gas and converting it to valuable fuel & chemicals is in focus, globally.

NETRA, the R&D wing of NTPC, has developed Indigenous Catalyst for Hydrogenation of CO2 to Methanol in collaboration with Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP), Dehradun. A catalyst is an essential component for any chemical synthesis. After characterization of catalyst, long duration quantitative & qualitative performance assessment of catalyst is being carried out in a specially designed 10 Kg/day methanol pilot plant. Here, 1 mole CO2 and 3 moles of H2 passed through fix bed down flow reactor. The purity of methanol produced by this catalyst is more than 99%.

NTPC has taken significant strides in its commitment towards greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction, setting a benchmark for sustainable practices in the energy sector. NTPC Green Energy Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC, is aggressively pursuing initiatives aimed at reducing its carbon footprint, in line with global climate action targets and India’s pledge to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070.

