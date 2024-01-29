NTPC Limited gets certified as a Top Employer 2024 in India by the Top Employers Institute

New Delhi,29th January: The 2024 Top Employers of the Top Employers Institute have been announced and NTPC Limited has been certified as a Top Employer in India by the institute. NTPC completed the following steps in order to qualify for the certification: HR Best Practice Survey, Validation and Audit. NTPC’s performance score was rated against an international standard and NTPC has achieved Top Employer status.

The HR Best Practice Survey covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Wellbeing and more. The survey is based on an international standard; so, participants are measured against globally applicable best practice. The process involved various stages of validation and rigorous assessment. Participants must successfully complete the various stages in the Certification Process and achieve the required score for certification as an official Top Employer.

Director (HR), Shri Dillip Kumar Patel received the Award on behalf of NTPC at the Top Employers 2024 Certification Celebration Event held in Singapore on 25th January, 2024.

Top Employers Institute is a global HR authority on certifying excellence in HR best practices. For over 33 years, the firm has been dedicated to accelerating the impact of HR strategies to enrich the world of work through certification, benchmarking, aligning and connecting Top Employers around the globe.

Being certified as a Top Employer showcases NTPC’s dedication to a better world of work, which is exhibited through its “People before PLF (Plant Load Factor)” approach and progressive HR policies and people practices which contribute towards the actualization of the organizational vision and creating positive organizational outcomes and enhanced employee engagement.