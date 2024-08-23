NTPC Kickstarts Campaign for Vigilance Awareness Week 2024

New Delhi : The three-month-long campaign in the run up to the Vigilance Awareness Week 2024 at NTPC was launched by Ms Rashmita Jha, Chief Vigilance Officer, NTPC at New Delhi on 16th August 2024. Vigilance officers posted across NTPC participated in this programme through video conferencing.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms Jha appealed all vigilance officers to work on areas outlined by Central Vigilance Commission for the three-month-long campaign. She asked all the vigilance officers for extensive outreach through various methods such as plays, quizzes, informative videos, audios, jingles, and vendor meetings. She also encouraged exploring innovative approaches to enhance vigilance awareness during the interaction.

She also urged the Vigilance Officers to continuously strengthen the Culture of Integrity both within the organization and in the broader community for the nation’s prosperity. All senior officials of Corporate Vigilance were present on this occasion.