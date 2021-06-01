NTPC Kaniha spreads awareness on importance of Swachhta via several activities

Kaniha: NTPC Talcher Kaniha celebrated Swachhta Pakhwada from 16th to 31st May 2021 in line with the Government of India’s objective of spreading awareness about Swachhta and its importance. In the current scenario of global pandemic of COVID-19, spreading awareness about cleanliness activities and the value of inculcating cleanliness has become more significant among the masses.

Swachhta Pakhwada was launched by a pledge in a special event for propagating awareness of cleanliness among employees by Shri Sudip Nag CGM (Talcher Kaniha). Shri Shivam Srivastava GM (O&M), departmental heads and employees were present on the occasion through video conferencing mode.

The fortnight drive included various activities like online quiz, painting and essay competitions, cleanliness in the township, offices and markets. Sanitation activities like fogging, pesticide spraying and supplying bleaching powder in the township. As a CSR initiative, sanitization of nearby 20 villages was done with the support of the fire department on 21.05.2021. This activity furthers the cause of both the Swachhta Pakhwada and to combat the rising cases of covid in the villages.

With an aim to create awareness about the importance of greenery and clean environment, a tree plantation drive was organised at RLI Centre of NTPC Kaniha on 22.05.2021. Chandan and Bakul trees were planted by Shri Sudip Nag, Shri Shivam Srivastava, Shri Rajnish Rastogi, GM(HR), Dr.(Mrs.) Aparajita Mishra, departmental heads and employees from HR, RLI and T/S Civil.

An online talk was given by principal DAV school Sh.Laxmi Demta on ‘Swachhata Pakhwada’ sensitising the Teachers and Staff. A talk was also organised by RLI-Talcher Kaniha on containment of covid by Dr. (Mrs.) Puspanjali Nayak, Consultant (Medical) providing necessary information on staying safe.