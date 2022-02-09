NTPC Kaniha Inaugurates Mobile Medical Van service

Kaniha: The Executive Director, K Srinivasa Rao inaugurated the project, which is set to fulfil the medical needs of 25 project affected villages from 10 February. The Unit will be assisted by nine personnel, including doctors, a trained nurse, pharmacists, lab technicians and MIS coordinator .

The main objectives of the project are to provide primary healthcare services and maternal and child healthcare service to expectant and new mothers, new born babies in order to reduce Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR), Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) and generate awareness on health.

Shri Vijay Goel, GM(O&M), Shri Prem Chand, GM(HR) , Shri Rajendranath Das, GM(Project) , G Mohakul, CMO and other officials were also present at the occasion.