NTPC Kaniha: A New Vegetable market inaugurated

Kaniha: A new vegetable market developed for the local vegetable vendors at NTPC Kaniha was inaugurated on January 5.

The market was inaugurated by Shri Mahesh Sahoo, MP Dhenkanal in august presence of Shri Braja Kishore Pradhan, MLA, Talcher and Shri K Srinivasa Rao, Executive Director, NTPC Kaniha.

The New Vegetable market is a part of NTPC Kaniha’s CSR initiative to improve road safety and avoid traffic jams caused by vendors and their customers. The New Vegetable Market will provide a safe and hygienic place for the vendors to conduct their business, who were otherwise sitting on the road sides.

Shri K S Rao expressed delight that the new market will provide a safe place to the vendors and the customers as well.

Shri Rajendranath Das, GM (Project), Shri Prem Chand, AGM (HR), Union and Association leaders, local village representatives were also present at the event.

Related