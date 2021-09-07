NTPC joins the “Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav” Celebration with Assam Rifles, supports and honours the cyclists on their onward journey to Delhi

New Delhi : NTPC today joined with Assam Rifles, the oldest paramilitary force of the Indian Army, in their 3000 kms long ‘Freedom Cycling Rally’ as part of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” celebrations which started from Shillong to New Delhi from 5th Sep 2021. The Rally commemorates 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture, achievements and also promotes the “Fit India Movement”.

NTPC Bongaigaon contingent of more than 20 cyclists headed by Shri Subrata Mandal, ED, NTPC Bongaigaon saw participation of employees from various departments Of the power station who rode more than 18 kms with the Assam Rifles Team. The cyclists carried the flags of NTPC and “Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav ‘’ from NH-27 starting from Kashikotra to Kharegaon where the cyclists were felicitated by the senior management of the station.

At the National Highway interjecting Kokrajhar and Bongaigaon, Shri Subrata Mandal, ED, NTPC Bongaigaon, Shri Umesh Singh, GM (FM and Maintenance), Shri H.K. Brahma, Commandant, CISF and senior officials felicitated the jawans headed by Colonel Ajit Khatri and his team of 40 cyclists enroute to Delhi for the noble cause.