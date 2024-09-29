NTPC included in the TIME World’s Best Companies 2024 List

New Delhi: NTPC has been included in the TIME World’s Best Companies 2024 list, announced in September 2024. This award is presented by TIME and Statista, the world’s leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

The World’s Best Companies 2024 List is the outcome of a comprehensive analysis conducted to identify the top-performing companies across the globe. The listing has been done considering employee-satisfaction surveys; revenue growth; and environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) data.

With a Vision to be the world’s leading power company, NTPC is energizing India’s growth by providing reliable power and related solutions in an economical, efficient and environment friendly manner, driven by innovation and agility. NTPC is firmly guided by its philosophy that its core business of power generation is intricately intertwined with social and environmental growth.

This achievement demonstrates NTPC’s commitment to scaling new heights of success and emerging as a strong force in the global arena. It is also a testament to the dedication and hard work of every member of the NTPC family and symbolizes the shared vision and relentless drive of the NTPC Family towards excellence.

This is also a recognition of NTPC’s “People before PLF (Plant Load Factor)” approach, its excellence in the development and management of its Human Resources through continuous process improvement, creating a caring, learning and engaging workplace, focusing on employee well-being and care, and creating a meaningful, collaborative employee experience by putting the needs of employees first and adopting people practices aligned strategically to business needs.