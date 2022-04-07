NTPC in pact with Gujarat Gas ltd to provide cleaner environment

Mumbai: With the continued focus on clean environment, NTPC has taken up an initiative of blending of green hydrogen in Piped Natural Gas (PNG) network of GGL (Gujarat Gas Limited) at NTPC Kawas.

A formal agreement between two companies has been signed today in the presence of Shri. Mohit Bhargava, CEO, NTPC REL & ED RE, NTPC and Shri. Sanjeev Kumar, MD-GGL & GSPL.

Green hydrogen will be produced by using electricity from the existing 1 MW floating solar project of NTPC Kawas. This will be blended with PNG in predetermined proportion and will be used for cooking applications in NTPC Kawas Township.

Initially the percentage of hydrogen blending in the PNG shall be around 5% and after successful completion it shall be further increased.

NTPC is the premier energy utility of the country with an installed capacity of 69 GW, with a diversified fuel mix. The NTPC group plans to achieve 60 GW of RE in a decade and is executing several pilot projects in the green hydrogen space.

GGL, is India’s largest City Gas Distribution (CGD) Company and has presence across 43 districts in 6 states and 1 Union territory

This hydrogen blending project at NTPC Kawas is a pioneering effort and first of its kind in the country. This is a step towards the decarbonization of the cooking sector and self-sufficiency for energy requirements of the nation.