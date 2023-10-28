NTPC – H1 FY24 Unaudited Results PAT up 13% (Standalone) & 30% (Consolidated)

The Country’s largest power generator – NTPC Ltd., with a present group installed capacity of almost 74 GW, declared unaudited financial results for Quarter and Half-Year ending on 30th September on 28 October 2023.

NTPC Group generated 212 Billion Units in H1 FY24 as compared to 204 Billion Units in H1 FY23. NTPC’s standalone gross generation in H1 FY24 is 179 billion Units as compared to 176 Billion Units in the corresponding previous period.

NTPC Coal stations achieved a Plant Load Factor of 76.62% as against the National Average of 68.75 % during H1 FY24.

On standalone basis, the Total Income of NTPC for H1 FY24 is ₹ 81,199 crore as against the corresponding previous period total income of ₹ 82,537 crore. Profit After Tax (PAT) for H1 FY24 is ₹ 7,951 crore as against ₹ 7,048 crore in H1 FY23, registering an increase of 13%. This increase is largely attributable to capacity addition and higher station availability.

On consolidated basis, the Total Income of the group for H1 FY24 is ₹ 88,775 crore as against the corresponding previous period total income of ₹ 88,242 crore. Profit After Tax (PAT) of the group for H1 FY24 is ₹ 9,634 crore as against the corresponding previous period PAT of ₹ 7,396 crore, registering an increase of 30%.

The Board of Directors has approved First interim dividend for FY24 @ 22.5 % of paid-up share capital i.e. ₹2.25 per equity share of face value of ₹10/- each.