NTPC Group Installed Capacity touches 73958 MW  

New Delhi : The first solar project of NTPC REL at Chhattargarh in Rajasthan declared commercial operation of 70 MW on 21st February 2024. With this, NTPC Group installed capacity has reached 73958 MW.

At present, NTPC-REL has 17 projects under execution, with a total capacity exceeding 6000 MW. With this, the total RE operational capacity of NTPC Group now stands at 3448 MW.

Shri Mohit Bhargava, CEO (NGEL) and other officials were present on this occasion.

The slated full capacity of Chhattargarh Solar project is 150 MW and is expected to be commissioned by March 2024. The capacity was won under SECI-Tranche:III and the beneficiary of this project is Rajasthan.

This project is designed to generate 370 million units of energy per year, sufficient for 60,000 households, while also saving 3 lakhs tons of CO2 emissions every year and conserving 1000 MMTPA of water. This is adequate for over 5000 households in a year.