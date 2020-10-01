NTPC Group companies recorded a double-digit growth of 13.3% in generation in 2nd Quarter of FY’ 20

Mumbai: NTPC Group companies recorded a double-digit growth of 13.3% in generation in 2nd Quarter from July to September 2020, compared to the same period last year. Group generation in first half of the current financial year from April to September 2020, was 145.87 BU, higher by 0.4% than the same period last year.

NTPC coal stations have maintained high Availability of 94.21 % during April to Sept’20 as against 90.26 % during the same period last year, demonstrating high levels of operational excellence.

With a total installed capacity of 62.9 GW, NTPC Group has 70 Power stations comprising of 24 Coal, 7 combined cycle Gas/Liquid Fuel, 1 Hydro, 13 Renewables along with 25 Subsidiary & JV Power Stations.

Related

comments