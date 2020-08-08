NTPC Group achieves over 100 BUs of cumulative generation in the current financial year

New Delhi: According to a statement issued by NTPC Ltd., NTPC Group has achieved over 100 Billion Units (BUs) of cumulative generation in the current financial year, reinforcing group’s commitment towards excellence in operation across its plants.

As per the data published by Central Electricity Authority (CEA), NTPC Korba (2600 MW) in Chattisgarh has emerged as the top performing thermal power plant in India with 97.42% Plant Load Factor (PLF) between April to July 2020.

Exemplary performances were registered by five other flagship power plants of NTPC as well. NTPC Sipat in Chattisgarh (2980 MW), NTPC Rihand (3000 MW) and NTPC Vindhyachal (4760 MW) in Uttar Pradesh, NTPC Talcher Kaniha (3000 MW) and NTPC Talcher Thermal (460 MW) in Odisha featured among the top ten performing thermal power plants in the country based on PLF performance.

Further, two 200 MW units, Unit 4 & Unit 1 of NTPC Singrauli in Uttar Pradesh commissioned way back in January 1984 & June 1982 respectively, achieved highest PLF in the country with 99.90% and 99.87% respectively from April to July’20. This demonstrates the expertise of NTPC in Operation and Maintenance of the power plants and the high levels of operational excellence.

With a total installed capacity of 62.9 GW, NTPC Group has 70 Power stations comprising of 24 Coal, 7 combined cycle Gas/Liquid Fuel, 1 Hydro, 13 Renewables along with 25 Subsidiary & JV Power Stations. The group has over 20 GW of capacity under construction, including 5 GW of renewable energy projects.

