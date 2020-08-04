NTPC Group achieves 13.3% growth in gross generation in July

Mumbai: NTPC group’s monthly power generation rose by a robust 13.3% to 26.73 BUs in the month of July’20 compared to 23.59 BUs in June’20.

NTPC Coal stations registered a growth of 5.6% on a YoY basis with generation of 21.89 BU compared to 20.74 BU in July’19.

NTPC Korba (2600 MW) in Chhattisgarh achieved over 100% PLF during the month of July 2020.

With a total installed capacity of 62910 MW, NTPC Group has 70 Power stations comprising of 24 Coal, 7 combined cycle Gas/Liquid Fuel, 1 Hydro, 13 Renewables along with 25 Subsidiary & JV Power Stations.

