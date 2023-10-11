NTPC ER-II inaugurates Smart Classrooms at BN Bidyapitah, Athgarh, Cuttack

NTPC Limited, ER II-HQs, Bhubaneswar, proudly inaugurated two state-of-the-art Smart Classrooms on October 10, 2023, at BN Bidyapitah, Athgarh, Cuttack. This milestone event underscores NTPC’s unwavering commitment to fostering education and empowering the students of our society through cutting-edge digital teaching aids.

The prestigious Bidyanath Bidyapitha, renowned as the oldest Government School in the Athgarh subdivision, was chosen for this transformational initiative due to its exemplary track record in the field of education. The school has been included under the transformational school initiative of the Government of Odisha, reaffirming its commitment to nurturing educational excellence.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including Shri Ranendra Pratap Swain, Hon’ble Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Empowerment, Fisheries & Animal Resources Development, Govt. of Odisha, Dr. Bhabani Shankar Chayani, Collector & District Magistrate, Cuttack, Shri Partha Mazumder, Regional Executive Director of NTPC ER-II, Shri Rajnish Rastogi, General Manager (HR) at ERII Headquarters, Shri Prasanta Kumar Tarai, Sub-Collector, and Smt. Sasmita Rout, Chairperson of NAC – Athgarh. The ceremony was also attended by several other senior officials of the Government of Odisha, the dedicated principal, staff, and enthusiastic students of BN Bidyapith, as well as representatives from NTPC.

The NTPC Smart Classrooms are equipped with ‘Smart Interactive Boards’ and other essential equipment, offering students access to cutting-edge educational resources via internet facilities. Additionally, dual desk-cum-bench arrangements have been provided in the classrooms to ensure a conducive learning atmosphere for the students.

This inspiring initiative aims to give back to the community by promoting education and enabling students through advanced educational facilities. These Smart Classrooms are a part of NTPC’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, which focuses on promoting education among students, who are considered the future leaders in various fields of society.

NTPC Limited is one of India’s leading integrated power companies with a significant presence in the energy sector. Committed to powering India’s growth with its reliable and efficient power generation, NTPC is equally dedicated to fostering education and community development through its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.