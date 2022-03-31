NTPC delivers electrifying performance in FY 2021-22

Mumbai: NTPC, India’s largest integrated power generating company delivered a phenomenal performance with highest ever annual group generation of 360 BU, a growth of 14.6% compared to previous year.

During this period, NTPC also recorded highest ever single day generation of 1215.68 MU (Group) & 1013.45 MU (NTPC). The coal-based plants recorded a PLF (Plant Load Factor) of 70.7% with an availability factor of 88.8%. On a standalone basis, NTPC generated 299 BU in FY 21-22, an increase of 10.4% over the previous year.

The total installed capacity of NTPC Group increased by 4.7% to 68940 MW with 3130 MW of capacity addition. On a standalone basis, NTPC Capacity increased by 4.1% to 54575 MW.

NTPC Korba in Chhattisgarh and NTPC Singrauli in Uttar Pradesh, recorded remarkable achievements in the current year. Korba Unit-3 & Singrauli Unit-4, commissioned 38 years ago, have achieved more than 101% & 99% annual PLF respectively. The stellar performance is a testimony to the expertise of NTPC engineers, Operation & Maintenance practices and NTPC technical systems.

The company is also increasing its Renewable portfolio and has received approval from Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) for setting up of one of the largest 4750 MW Renewable Energy Park in Rann of Kutch, Gujarat. NTPC also expects to setup 10,000 MW capacity in Rajasthan for which Letter of Intent (LOI) has been issued. NTPC has set a new target of installing 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032.

The year also witnessed NTPC expanding its footprint in new business areas like green hydrogen, waste-to energy and e-mobility. India’s largest power producer is also aiming 10 per cent reduction in net energy intensity by 2032. NTPC has become India’s first energy company to declare its energy compact goals as part of the UN High-level Dialogue on Energy (HLDE).

Besides power generation, NTPC has diversified into producing energy through cleaner and greener sources such as hydro, wind and solar and also Green Hydrogen solutions. The power major has also forayed into a variety of business areas including fuel cells, e-mobility and Waste-to-Energy.