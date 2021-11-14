NTPC Darlipali extends financial support to “PRERANA”

Darlipali: Sh. A K Samaiyar, CGM (NTPC DARLIPALI) presented a cheque amount of Rs. 2 Lakhs to members of NTPC E – Voice “PRERANA”. Apart from diverse community development initiatives that cater to the needful section of society, NTPC Darpali’s E-VOICE (Employees’ Voluntary Organization for Initiatives of Community Development) “PRERANA” is working for educational and overall development of children in R&R colony, Darlipali and nearby areas. The financial support would ensure in better development and growth of the children.

In nearly first year of its completion, PRERANA has been conducting coaching/ tuition classes for 40-50 students belonging from underprivileged background of nearby villages, in R&R colony.

On Children’s Day, GMs, and senior officials of NTPC Darlipali along with their family members visited R&R colony and distributed sports equipment’s. The children from R&R colony and nearby villages also participated in cultural activities and several other activities organized by NTPC Darlipali employees.