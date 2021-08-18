NTPC Darlipali Celebrates 75th Independence Day

Darlipali: NTPC Darlipali celebrated 75th Independence Day with pride and zeal. Shri A K Samaiyar, GGM, NTPC Darlipali hoisted the national flag and paid homage to ‘ Father of the nation – Mahatma Gandhi’.

Shri Samaiyar addressed the gathering and appreciated the sincere efforts of Darlipali Team. He also urged cooperation of all stakeholders for overall development of NTPC Darlipali. Further, Shri Samaiyar acknowledged the efforts of Covid frontline warriors for their tireless efforts and selfless contribution.

On this auspicious occasion, Meritorious awards were distributed for exemplary performance by employees of NTPC Darlipali. Under Community Development, Utkarsh Scholarship was awarded to students from nearby villages. NTPC Darlipali is committed for community development through different initiatives.

The program was conducted with strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols and guidelines.