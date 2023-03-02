‘NTPC commissions India’s first Air cooled condenser at North Karanpura Super Critical plant in Jharkhand

New Delhi: NTPC commissions India’s first Air cooled condenser installed Super Critical plant to demonstrate its Commitment towards water conservation through reduce, reuse and recycle.

NTPC, the country’s largest integrated energy utility, has started commercial operation of 1st Unit of 660 MW at North Karanpura (3*660 MW), in Jharkhand on 01st March-2023.

This project has been envisaged with Air Cooled Condenser (ACC) which has almost 1/3rd water footprint as compared to a conventional Water Cooled Condenser (WCC). This would result in water saving of around 30.5 mcm annually thus fulfilling the needs of around 1.5 million people in the region annually.

NTPC has already taken a series of measures across its plant locations on sound water management. NTPC will further imbibe the 3 R’s (reduce, reuse, recycle) for water conservation and management while carrying out its core business activity of power generation. NTPC Ltd, is a signatory to the prestigious UN Global Compact’s CEO Water Mandate.

NTPC is committed to proactively address water sustainability issues through implementing Water Policy, which will serve as a directive for establishing water management strategies, systems, processes, practices and research initiatives.

The North Karanpura plant will have a total capacity of 1980 MW, 3 Units of 660 MW each. This plant is based on one of the Most efficient Supercritical Technology and being a pit head plant (10 Km from coal source) will supply economical power to the states of Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, and Odisha.

NTPC has been at the forefront in leveraging technology and have pioneered adoption of new technologies in power sector. NTPC is currently meeting 24% of country’s demand through coal, gas, hydro, solar and wind plants.