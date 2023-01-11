NTPC coal production growth of 51%

Mumbai: Coal Mining division of NTPC is maintaining its growth trajectory, has portrayed a phenomenal a year-on-year (YOY) production growth of 51%.

NTPC surpassed its earlier record with a coal production of 14.55 Million Metric Tonnes (MMT) till Dec’22 in this fiscal compared with 9.65 Million Metric Tonnes (MMT) of coal production in the same period of previous year.

The four operational coal mines viz. Pakri-Barwadih (Jharkhand), Chatti-Bariatu (Jharkhand), Dulanga (Odisha) and Talaipalli (Chhattisgarh) have contributed to accomplish the highest ever monthly coal production of 22.83 Lakh Metric Tonnes in December’22 since inception.

NTPC captive mines have delivered 60.95 Million Metric Tonnes of coal to more than 22 power plants of NTPC. In third quarter of the current fiscal, NTPC has produced 5.79 Million Metric Tonnes coal, the highest ever production in a quarter and despatched 5.42 Million Metric Tonnes to its power plants, which is the best ever quarter performance since inception.

Along with this coal production, NTPC has also attained the highest ever monthly overburden removal of 89.16 Lakh cubic meter in December’22 and achieved overburden removal of 448.77 Lakh cubic meter in this fiscal compared with 206.08 Lakh cubic meter in the same period last year, with year-on-year production growth of 118%.

The sustained growth for NTPC mining division has been possible with meticulous planning, resource mobilization, and regular monitoring. Also, the Mining division of NTPC is setting up one after another industry benchmarks for safe and environment friendly mining practices.