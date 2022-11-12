NTPC Coal Mining Projects bags Swarn Shakti Awards

NTPC Swarn Shakti Awards are given annually to Projects to motivate employees to perform better and to achieve goals of the organisation.

On the occasion of 48th NTPC Raising Day Celebration held at New Delhi on November 11,2022. NTPC Pakri Barwadih Coal Mining Project has bagged the Swarna Shakti award for Best Coal Mining (Operational)and NTPC Chatti -Bariattu received Best Coal Mining (Development) category for the performance year 2021-22.

The award was given by Shri R K Singh, Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy, to Shri Partha Mazumder, Regional Executive Director (Coal Mining) and Shri B M Singh GM(Chatti-Bariatu) Coal Mining project in the august presence Shri Krishan Pal, Minister of State for Power,Shri Alok Kumar, Secretary (Power) and Shri Gurdeep Singh,CMD ,NTPC.

The Swarn Shakti Awards are given in the areas of Productivity, Safety, Employee Relation, Protection and Improvement of Environment, Rajbhasha, Best Health Facilities, CSR & Community Development and Project Management Awards.