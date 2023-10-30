NTPC Coal Mining HQ observes Vigilance Awareness Week

The Vigilance Awareness Week was inaugurated at NTPC CMHQ Coal Mining Headquarters, Ranchi on October 30,2023.

On the occasion, Shri Naveen Jain, Chief General Manager (SSC-Contract & Materials) administered the integrity pledge on Vigilance Awareness week in the august presence of head of departments and senior officials of the headquarters. The theme chosen by the Central Vigilance Commission this year is “Say No to Corruption, Commit to the Nation”.Employees participated in the pledge taking ceremony in large numbers and were encouraged to take an e-pledge by visiting the Central Vigilance Commission website.

The Vigilance Awareness Week, 2023 will be observed from 30 th October to 5th November 2023.During this week various competitions like group discussion for employees, and elocution for school children and Preventive Vigilance Workshop shall be conducted. For creating publicity on Vigilance Awareness, banners and posters were displayed at prominent locations.

Employees participation in the vigilance awareness week will spread awareness among stakeholders to fight against corruption and commit towards building a vigilant nation.