NTPC COAL MINING Headquarters organizes Children Quiz Workshop

Ranchi: NTPC Coal Mining HQ organised a Quiz Workshop as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and Children’s Day 2021 on 13.11.2021. The quiz workshop was conducted under the aegis of Swayamsiddha Ladies Club, CMHQ through MS Team online.

Shri Partha Mazumder, Regional Executive Director(Coal Mining) inaugurated the workshop. He addressed the participants and stated that quizzes encourage student’s knowledge bank in every sphere and stimulate children to learn more through curiosity and inquisitiveness.

Smt Mahua Mazumder, President, Swayamsiddha Ladies Club opined that such programs will lead to holistic development of children and will make them confident in facing future challenges.

55 children from all Coal Mining Projects participated in the online workshop. Shri K.M. Prashant, Head of HR, NTECL Vallur was the faculty for the workshop.He emphasized on the qualities of reading, writing, listening, observing and inquisitiveness to become a good quizzer.At the end he conducted an exciting quiz where all children enthusiastically participated.

Smt Padma Reddy, President, Jagriti Mahila Sangh, Pakri Barwadih, Smt Anju Sinha, President, Sanskriti Mahila Samiti, Keredari, Smt Minakshi Srivastava, President, Prerana ladies Club, Dulanga, and Smt Smita Mohanty, President, Tilottama Ladies Club, Talaipalli Coal Mining project were present on this occasion and encouraged the children.

Shri Sujit Varkey, Ex-AGM(HR), NTPC was invited in the workshop during the valedictory session and delivered a pep talk to the children on improving their general knowledge.The program was coordinated and anchored by Shri Tanmoy Dutta, DGM(HR), CMHQ.

Earlier in the program ,Shri Wilson Abraham, AGM(HR), CMHQ welcomed Shri Mazumder and Smt Mahua Mazumder and thanked them for sparing their valuable time and always being a source of inspiration.