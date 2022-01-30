NTPC Coal Mining Headquarters organises Inter School E Quiz Competition

New Delhi: As part of the celebrations of 125th. Birth Anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and 75th. Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, NTPC Coal Mining HQ, Ranchi organized NTPC Coal Mining Inter School Online Quiz Competition on 29.01.2022.

The focus of this quiz competition was on Netaji and the Indian Freedom Movement.

Various schools in and around Ranchi participated in this *NTPC Coal Mining Inter School Quiz Competition. Students from Delhi Public School, DAV School, Sharda Global School, Bishops West Cott Girls School responded in large numbers and participated in this quiz event. The enthusiasm and zeal among the students for this quiz were visible and appreciable. As many as 48 teams comprising of total of 96 students from Std. VIII to XII participated in the event.

The Quiz was conducted in two parts – Preliminary (Screening Test) from 11 to 11.30 AM and Final (Live round of 6 selected teams) from 4 to 5 PM.

This quiz competition was inaugurated by Shri Partha Mazumder, Regional Executive Director (Coal Mining), NTPC, in presence of senior officials of NTPC Coal Mining HQ. In his address, Sh. Mazumder stated that Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was an icon of the Indian Freedom Movement and was an apostle of dedication, hard work, truth and sacrifice. He urged the students to follow his ideals. He appreciated the initiative of Coal Mining HQ for organizing this event on such a large scale, in which as many as 96 school students took part. While wishing the students the very best, he said that this Quiz competition on Netaji and Indian freedom movement would definitely be a memorable and illuminating one for the inquisitive and inquiring minds of these participating school students from in and around Ranchi. He declared that this NTPC Coal Mining Inter School Quiz Competition will be an annual event for the school students from Ranchi.

Shri Ajay Poonia, a renowned quiz master from Noida, conducted this quiz competition.

In the final round of the quiz, the teams of Shakeb Arsalan & Vaishnav Garodia of Delhi Public School, Ranchi; Yashaswi Jain & Dript Divyansh of Delhi Public School, Ranchi; and Nandan Kumar & Kunal Nayak of DAV School, Gidi; secured the first, second and third position respectively.

Smt. Mahua Mazumder, President, Swayamsiddha Ladies Club, NTPC Coal Mining HQ, Ranchi, while thanking all the participating students during the valedictory session, praised the Quiz Master and the organizers of this event for conducting it so professionally. She also shared that this kind of event is the best and interesting way of sharing knowledge about the Indian freedom movement and will go a long way in inculcating values and ideals demonstrated by the icons of our freedom movement among the students.

The senior teachers and representatives of the schools who were witnessing the Quiz, highly appreciated the whole thought and initiative by NTPC Coal Mining HQ and yearned for more such kind of programs by NTPC for students.