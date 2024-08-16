“NTPC Celebrates the Spirit of Olympics 2024”

Contributing to the Olympic fervor, and testing the Olympic quotient of employees and their family members, NTPC organized a grand Olympic Quiz at the Power Management Institute, Noida on 13th August, 2024.

The quiz was organized by quizmaster, Shri K M Prashanth, General Manager (Corporate Communications).

Six teams out of a total of 22 were shortlisted for the finals after the preliminary written round.

From fulfilling the needs of sports personnel to running campaigns on multiple social and broadcast media platforms, NTPC through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, has constantly provided remarkable support for the advancement of sports culture in the country, and remains committed towards it.

Over the past month, NTPC has actively engaged in a series of dynamic social media campaigns across platforms such as LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. These initiatives were designed to raise awareness and captivate audiences by spotlighting the world’s most celebrated event—the Olympics.

Our efforts included interactive quizzes, posts for sports personality recognition, feature articlesand cheer-up posts celebrating the spirit of Olympics. Additionally, collaborations with media outlets like DD News further amplified NTPC’s Olympics campaign’s reach and impact.

NTPC has been a leading advocate for fostering the spirit of sports and reviving traditional games. As part of this CSR commitment, NTPC has undertaken a significant initiative to rejuvenate archery—a sport deeply rooted in India’s tribal heritage. Over the past few years, NTPC has invested Rs 128.05 crore over five years to provide state-of-the-art infrastructure for emerging archers. This substantial investment aims to elevate India’s status on the international stage and support the development of world-class talent in archery.

NTPC is not just revitalizing archery, it is also leading the charge in developing regional talent from rural India across a range of sports, including football and kabaddi.

Regularly organizing various sports tournaments (especially for the underprivileged sections of society) at its various locations is also make an integral part of NTPC’s inclusive development promoting CSR initiatives. These efforts are a key part of NTPC’s inclusive development and CSR initiatives.

While the Olympic Games may have concluded, our dedication to nurturing sportsmanship and fostering a vibrant sports culture across the country—reaching even the most remote areas—remains the same. The spirit of sports will continue to thrive, powered by NTPC’s ongoing support and passion.