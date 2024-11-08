NTPC celebrates 50th Raising Day, marking five decades of powering India’s Growth

NTPC Ltd, India’s largest integrated power utility, today celebrated its 50th Raising Day, marking five decades of remarkable growth, innovation, and contribution to India’s power sector. Shri Gurdeep Singh, CMD hoisted the NTPC flag at the Engineering Office Complex (EOC), Noida in the presence of Directors on the Board and senior officials. Employees from all locations joined the celebrations via video conferencing.

During the occasion, CMD NTPC virtually launched the Hydrogen-fuel buses which are set to operate at Leh. The hydrogen buses represent a significant leap in NTPC’s commitment to advancing clean and green technologies.

Additionally, he announced a major groundbreaking achievement — the successful synthesis of CO2 captured from flue gas with hydrogen produced from a PEM electrolyzer, which was then converted into methanol at NTPC’s Vindhyachal plant.

Both the CO2 capture plant and the CO2-to-methanol plant are the first of their kind in the world, marking a historic step in carbon management and sustainable fuel production, he said.

He further added that NTPC has been working on Gen-4 ethanol, green urea, and Sustainable Aviation Fuel. The company has also developed and tested ‘first indigenous catalyst’ for Methanol Synthesis and made substantial progress with hydrogen, carbon capture, and other innovative technologies, underscoring its commitment to building an environmentally-sustainable future.

NTPC’s 50-year logo reflecting its legacy and contribution in India’s progress was also unveiled on this occasion. The new 50-years logo with infinity loop and fluidic nature signifies the everlasting commitment to growth and excellence and resonates 50-years of powering growth and creating infinite possibilities.

He also recognized the extraordinary achievements of NTPC employees’ children on this occasion. Further, several new IT applications were launched, and a special comic book on NTPC’s Girl Empowerment Mission was released. GEM is NTPC’s flagship CSR program which has benefitted over 10,000 girls from the rural communities.

Reflecting on NTPC’s incredible journey, Shri Gurdeep Singh paid tribute to the visionary leadership of the company’s founders, including Dr DV Kapoor, the founding Chairman, and other pioneers who laid the foundation for the institution.

He added, “NTPC symbolises 50 years of powering growth and our resilience has made us a strong-performing company. As the quest continue to power the future of India, the steady addition to our Renewable Energy footprint, including Nuclear, underscores our ambition to create a sustainable future with infinite possibilities.”

NTPC Ltd. is India’s largest integrated power utility, contributing 1/4th of the power requirement of the country. With a diverse portfolio of thermal, hydro, solar, and wind power plants, NTPC is dedicated to delivering reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity to the nation. The company is committed to adopting best practices, fostering innovation, and embracing clean energy technologies for a greener future.