NTPC celebrates 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

New Delhi: India is celebrating 75th year of Independence as “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”. In this series of celebration, NTPC Dadri started its weeklong Celebration for Republic Day with celebration of 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on January 23, 2022.

NTPC paid rich tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at its premises spread across the country. Some sports complexes , parks have been named as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Stadium to commemorate the great leader. The Chief Guest of 125th Birth Anniversary Celebration, Shri B Srinivasa Rao, CGM (NTPC Dadri) graced the occasion and raised the curtain for weeklong celebration. On this occasion the auditorium of NTPC Dadri Administrative Building was named as Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

NTPC Stations have started its weeklong Celebrations for Netaji’s birthday which are marked by various online competitions like essay, drawing, painting, quiz etc among employees considering COVID restrictions. The theme of the competition is “Contribution of Netaji Subhash in the freedom movement.”

To imbibe the vision and ethos of patriotism from Netaji’s life and to express respect and gratitude to Netaji, an essay competition has also been organized for employees, spouse and children. The theme of the competition is “Contribution of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in freedom movement.”

NTPC Coal Mining HQ organized an online Quiz on Netaji and freedom movement for all children of Coal Mining Projects. The online Quiz on Netaji and freedom movement received an overwhelming response by all children of Pakri barwadih CMP, Kerendari and Chattibariatu CMP, Dulanga CMP, Keredari CMP and CMHQ.

NTPC KOLDAM organized a quiz and speech competition with Yuvak Mandal. The event was a success with children and youth participating enthusiastically in both the programs. Further to encourage and motivate the participants, various prizes were distributed to them.