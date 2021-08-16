  NTPC celebrated ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ across its Power plants on Independence Day

Mumbai: The Country’s largest power generation company, NTPC Ltd celebrated ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ across its Power Plants on the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.

NTPC employees took part in the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations by singing the RASHTRAGAAN to promote this cultural programme. All NTPC stations in the country marked a milestone in the country’s history.

The national flag was hoisted by Shri MSD Bhattamishra, ED (HR) at EOC, NOIDA.

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is an intensive, countrywide campaign that focuses on citizen participation and encourages small changes at the local level to add up to significant national gains. The theme of Independence Day for the current year is ‘Nation First, Always First’.

Recently, the power major became India’s first energy company to declare its energy compact goals as part of the UN High-level Dialogue on Energy (HLDE). NTPC will continue to fulfil the Prime Minister’s vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat with new initiatives like Hydro, Green Hydrogen, Electric Mobility, etc.