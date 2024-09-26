NTPC Bongaigaon was presented with News 18’s Green Ribbon Champions Award 2024 as – “Sustainability Champion of North East” in New Delhi on 25th September,2024.

This recognition honors the plant’s outstanding efforts in sustainability, Plant Performance, Environment and CSR initiatives in Bodoland Territorial Region and North Eastern states.

Shri Akhilesh Singh, Business Unit Head, along with Shri Onkar Nath, Head of HR of the power station received the award from Ms. Gul Panag,renowned Actor and Sustainability Activist. Shri Rakesh Singh, Hon’ble Minister of Public Works Department, Govt. of Madhya Pradesh graced the occasion.

The achievement showcases NTPC Bongaigaon’s commitment to environmentally responsible practices and community development.