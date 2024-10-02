NTPC Bongaigaon Pays Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on Their Birth Anniversaries

Rich floral tributes were paid to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, and India’s second Prime Minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri, on their birth anniversaries at NTPC Bongaigaon. The solemn event was marked by the participation of senior officials, employees, and union and association representatives who gathered to honor the legacy of these two great leaders.

Shri Akhilesh Singh, Head of Project, NTPC Bongaigaon, led the tributes by paying floral respects to Mahatma Gandhi and recalled his significant contributions to India’s freedom struggle and social reforms. Speaking on the occasion, Shri Singh emphasized, “Gandhiji is not just a name; he is a thought. Every word he spoke must be embraced in both letter and spirit. He symbolizes truth, harmony, and equality, and his life will always serve as a guiding light for the nation. His ideals of Swachhata (cleanliness) should be actively practiced by the residents of our township.”

Shri Singh also paid homage to Lal Bahadur Shastri, recalling his pivotal role in shaping modern India through his famous slogan, “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan,” which underscored the importance of both soldiers and farmers to the nation.

Shri Asutosh Biswas, GM (Operations), also addressed the gathering and highlighted the importance of Gandhi’s philosophy in everyday life. “As members of the NTPC Bongaigaon family, it is our duty to uphold the values of Gandhiji and work towards realizing his vision of a peaceful and just society,” he said. Shri Biswas further spoke on the simplicity and integrity demonstrated by Shri Shastri throughout his life, encouraging everyone to imbibe these qualities.

The event witnessed active participation from Heads of Departments (HODs), employees, and representatives from various unions and associations, who also shared their reflections on the values upheld by Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri. Their contributions to the nation continue to inspire generations, and the gathering reiterated the importance of living by their principles in personal and professional lives.

NTPC Bongaigaon remains committed to fostering these ideals within its community and workplace, encouraging all to work together towards a more sustainable and harmonious future.