NTPC Bongaigaon Partners with District Administration, Kokrajhar, to Support TB Eradication Efforts

NTPC Bongaigaon as a part of its CSR initiatives has partnered with the District Administration of Kokrajhar, Assam, in a significant initiative aimed at eradicating tuberculosis (TB) and achieving a TB-free India by 2025. This collaboration is a critical step towards contributing to the national objective of “TB Mukt Bharat,” envisioned by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The Memorandum of Agreement (MoA), signed recently, emphasizes providing nutritional support to 100 TB patients in the Kokrajhar district for 12 months. Under this partnership, NTPC Bongaigaon will fund the provision of food baskets to the identified TB patients, which will be distributed through the District TB Officer. This effort aims to enhance the nutritional status and recovery of TB patients, aligning with the broader goal of eradicating the disease by 2025.

The MoA was formalized in the presence of key dignitaries, including Smt. Kabita Deka, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kokrajhar, who signed on behalf of the District Administration, and Dr. Deepayan Paul, Chief Medical Officer, who signed on behalf of NTPC Bongaigaon. The ceremony was graced by Shri Pradeep Kumar Dwivedi, IAS, District Commissioner, Kokrajhar, and Shri Akhilesh Singh, Head of Project, NTPC Bongaigaon. Also in attendance were Shri Onkar Nath, AGM (HR), NTPC Bongaigaon, and Shri Kaushik Das, District TB Officer.

This partnership between NTPC Bongaigaon and the Kokrajhar District Administration is a reflection of the role of corporate social responsibility (CSR) in enhancing social welfare and development. By addressing critical healthcare issues such as TB, the initiative contributes to creating a healthier future for the communities in the Kokrajhar district. This marks the second consecutive year that NTPC has partnered with the District Administration to support the eradication of TB in the region.

NTPC Bongaigaon remains committed to its role as a responsible corporate citizen, actively supporting initiatives that promote health, education, and social welfare in the communities it serves.