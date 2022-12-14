NTPC Bongaigaon observes ‘National Energy Conservation Day’

New Delhi : NTPC Bongaigaon joined the rest of the country in observing the National Energy Conservation Day at the plant premises.

Energy conservation is an important factor in lessening climate change. It helps the replacement of non-renewable resources with renewable energy. Energy conservation is frequently the most cost-effective solution to energy shortages, as well as a more ecologically friendly option than increasing energy output. Various activities like painting, essay competition, slogan are being organized for employees, family members and children of the township.

In India, National Energy Conservation Day is observed every year on 14th December to raise awareness about the significance of energy and the need of conserving energy by using less energy.

Shri Karunakar Das, CGM, NTPC Bongaigaon took the pledge of conservation on the occasion in the presence of Shri Umesh Singh, GM (O&M), Shri S.K. Jha, GM (FM), Shri Induri S Reddy, GM (Maintenance), Shri Arunahsis Das, GM (Project), in the presence of Shri Susovan Das, AGM (EEMG) and senior officials of EEMG Deptt and employees of the station. Shri Das highlighted the use of energy judiciously in everyday life, ensuring zero wastage and spreading awareness about the importance of energy conservation for a healthy environment and sustainable future.