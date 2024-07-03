NTPC Bongaigaon Launches Theme Song “Aajir Jiyori” by Hurricane Girls to Celebrate Girl Empowerment Mission

The song “Aajir Jiyori” was released by Ukil Muchahary, Executive Member, BTR, Water Resources, Food and Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Co-operation, Welfare of SCs, in the presence of Shri Akhilesh Singh, Head of Project, NTPC Bongaigaon, and Smt. Sangeeta Singh, President, Bardwi Shikla Ladies Club. The concept of the song was envisioned by Shri Onkar Nath, AGM (HR), NTPC Bongaigaon, and curated by the Corporate Communication Cell of the power station with assistance from Shri Souvik Sen, Sr. Manager (EMD),NTPC Bongaigaon.

Shri Ukil Muchahary stated, “The song ‘Aajir Jiyori’ is not just a melody; it is a powerful anthem that resonates with the dreams, aspirations, and achievements of our girls. Through its lyrics and music, it beautifully encapsulates the spirit of the Girl Empowerment Mission, which has been a beacon of hope and a platform for young girls to discover and showcase their talents.”

“Aajir Jiyori” celebrates the myriad talents of young girls that have been nurtured and recognized by NTPC through the GEM initiative. The Girl Empowerment Mission aims to provide girls with a platform to showcase their abilities, gain confidence, and realize their full potential.

The song’s heartfelt lyrics and uplifting melody, composed by Ms. Mamoni Kalita, reflect the joy, dreams, and aspirations of girls empowered by GEM. The music production, also by Mamoni Kalita, features contributions from talented members of the Hurricane Girls: Ms. Progya on drums, Ms. Barnali on piano, Ms. Chinmoyee on guitar, and Ms. Mamoni Kalita on vocals. The track was mixed and mastered at Studio Playhub by Mamoni Kalita.

The launch event not only showcased the song but also included testimonials from GEM participants, highlighting their journeys and achievements. These stories underscored the positive impact of NTPC’s initiatives on the lives of young girls in the region.

Shri Akhilesh Singh emphasized, “The Girl Empowerment Mission is about providing young girls with the tools and opportunities to excel. ‘Aajir Jiyori’ is a testament to their resilience and determination.”Smt. Sangeeta Singh added, “The song beautifully captures the spirit and essence of GEM. NTPC will continue to support and inspire these young minds.”

The event concluded with the video of "Aajir Jiyori" by the Hurricane Girls, leaving the audience inspired and hopeful for a brighter, more inclusive future for all girls.