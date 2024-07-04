NTPC Bongaigaon Launches Girl Empowerment Mission

NTPC Bongaigaon marked a significant milestone with the inauguration of the Girl Empowerment Mission (GEM), an initiative aimed at fostering the growth and development of young girls in the region. The event was graced by Shri Ukil Muchahary, Executive Member, BTR, Water Resources, Food and Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Co-operation, Welfare of SCs, who inaugurated the program in the presence of Shri Akhilesh Singh, Head of Project, NTPC Bongaigaon, and Smt. Sangeeta Singh, President, Bardwi Shikla Ladies Club.

In his speech, Shri Ukil Muchahary stressed the importance of empowering young girls and providing them with the necessary tools and opportunities to excel in various fields. He highlighted the potential of GEM to be a transformative platform that nurtures talent, builds confidence, and fosters a spirit of determination among young girls. Shri Muchahary stated, “The Girl Empowerment Mission is a commendable initiative by NTPC Bongaigaon. It is not only about recognizing the talents of our young girls but also about giving them the resources and support they need to thrive in all aspects of life. This mission is a beacon of hope and a platform for our girls to shine.”

Shri Ukil also took a tour of the community hall where the GEM participants will be staying for a month. He interacted with NTPC officials and staff, appreciating the facilities and the arrangements made for the program. He expressed his satisfaction with the efforts put in by NTPC Bongaigaon to create a conducive environment for the holistic development of the girls.

The event began with a welcome address by Shri Akhilesh Singh, who provided an overview of GEM and its objectives. Shri Akhilesh Singh, in his address, emphasized the significance of GEM in driving social change and empowering communities. “GEM is about creating opportunities for young girls to explore their potential and achieve their dreams. We are committed to supporting these girls and helping them become confident and capable individuals,” he said.

The inauguration ceremony saw the attendance of esteemed guests including Shri Asutosh Biswas, GM (Operation), Smt. Sangeeta Singh, President, Bardwi Shikla Ladies Club, NTPC Bongaigaon, Shri Onkar Nath, AGM (HR), heads of various departments, CISF officials, and other dignitaries.

The program included a series of cultural performances by students, showcasing their diverse talents and enthusiasm including a traditional dance by GEM 2023 girls. The highlight of the event was the finale act by the shortlisted GEM girls, whose performances captivated and inspired the entire gathering.

The inauguration of GEM by NTPC Bongaigaon marks the beginning of a new chapter in the journey of empowering young girls in the region. The event concluded with a vibrant cultural program, leaving the audience inspired and hopeful for a brighter, more inclusive future for all girls.Sir/Madam,