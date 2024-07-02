NTPC Bongaigaon Inaugurates Key Community Projects in Bashbari Village

NTPC Bongaigaon has successfully inaugurated three vital community projects in Bashbari village as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. These projects include a Digital Anganwadi Centre, a Smart Class at Bashbari High School, and the installation of solar panels and a waiting shed at the community library.

The inauguration ceremony was presided over by Shri Pradeep Kumar Dwivedi, IAS, District Commissioner, who was joined by Shri Akhilesh Singh, Head of Project, NTPC Bongaigaon, Smt. Kabita Deka, Additional District Commissioner, Kokrajhar, and Smt. Sangeeta Singh, President of Bardwi Shikla Ladies Club, NTPC Bongaigaon.

The Digital Anganwadi Centre, constructed at a cost of ₹2.4 Lakhs, is designed to benefit approximately 30 children in the Bashbari village by providing early childhood education through modern digital tools. This facility aims to create a strong foundation for the young minds in the village, setting them on a path of continuous learning and development.

The Smart Class at Bashbari High School, completed at a cost of ₹14.9 Lakhs, is set to revolutionize the learning experience for around 400 students. This initiative integrates advanced educational resources and technology into the traditional classroom setting, thereby enhancing the overall quality of education and making learning more engaging and effective.

Additionally, the installation of solar panels and a waiting shed at the community library, at a cost of ₹2.48 Lakhs, will benefit the community members. This project not only improves the infrastructure of the library but also promotes the use of clean energy, aligning with NTPC’s commitment to sustainable development.

These projects, completed on February 27, 2024, reflect NTPC Bongaigaon’s dedication to fostering sustainable development and improving educational facilities in the region. Shri Pradeep Kumar Dwivedi praised NTPC Bongaigaon’s efforts in supporting the local community through these valuable projects. He emphasized the importance of modern educational tools and sustainable energy solutions in driving socio-economic growth.

Shri Akhilesh Singh echoed these sentiments, highlighting NTPC’s commitment to ongoing CSR activities that aim to create a lasting positive impact on the communities they serve. He expressed his gratitude to all stakeholders involved in the successful completion of these projects and reaffirmed NTPC Bongaigaon’s commitment to similar initiatives in the future.

Smt. Kabita Deka and Smt. Sangeeta Singh also addressed the gathering, expressing their appreciation for the collaborative efforts that made these projects possible. They stressed the significance of such initiatives in empowering the local population and providing better opportunities for education and community development.

NTPC Bongaigaon's dedication to CSR and sustainable development continues to set a benchmark for corporate responsibility. The successful inauguration of these projects marks a new chapter in the company's ongoing mission to enhance the quality of life for the young minds of Bashbari village and surrounding areas.