NTPC Bongaigaon Concludes Four-Week Girl Empowerment Mission (GEM)

NTPC Bongaigaon successfully concluded the four-week-long Girl Empowerment Mission (GEM) on July 27, 2024, at its premises. The event was graced by Shri Pradeep Kumar Dwivedi, IAS, District Commissioner, Kokrajhar, who served as the Chief Guest. Shri Dwivedi highlighted GEM as a shining portrayal of NTPC’s steadfast dedication towards fostering positive change, uplifting spirits, and empowering girls within the local communities. He commended the impressive talent displayed by the girls, who captivated the entire gathering through a vibrant cultural program.

Shri Pushpraj Singh, IPS, Superintendent of Police, Kokrajhar, emphasized NTPC’s commitment to community development and empowerment, which has opened new avenues for progress in the region. He spoke on how NTPC can explore new opportunities to support various underprivileged girls.

Shri Akhilesh Singh, Business Unit Head of NTPC Bongaigaon, who was also present as the Guest of Honour, spoke about the four-week stay of the girls and how NTPC Bongaigaon empowered them through various creative endeavors. He highlighted the focus on outbound training as a crucial aspect of the program, aimed at exposing the girls to diverse experiences and enhancing their personal growth.

Shri Singh expressed gratitude towards the parents, teachers, and district administration for their unwavering support since the inception of the program. Earlier, Shri Asutosh Biswas, GM (Operation), delivered the welcome address, discussing the objective of the program and how NTPC Bongaigaon has helped the girls realize their dreams.

Shri Prabhat Ram, AGM (HR), ER-II, emphasized the holistic development of the girls through the program. He underlined that the impact of GEM transcends mere numbers and statistics; its true measure lies in the profound stories of transformed lives, hopeful smiles, and rekindled dreams. As a part of the program, NTPC Bongaigaon, in a first-time initiative, distributed cycles to the girls.

Smt. Sangeeta Singh, President of Bardwi Shikla Ladies Club, NTPC Bongaigaon, commended NTPC Bongaigaon for their meticulous attention to detail in arranging the girls’ stay and spoke on how the ladies club actively participated in the process. Shri Onkar Nath, AGM (HR), NTPC Bongaigaon, extended a vote of thanks to all departments for the smooth coordination of the event.

The two-hour-long program showcased impressive performances by the girls, including a skit on the President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, fusion dance, Bardwi Shikla Dance (a cultural dance of Bodoland), Assamese Bihu performance, group songs, and a display of yoga. The event concluded with a colorful dance celebrating women empowerment. Various craft items made by the GEM children were also displayed on the occasion.

The ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including Shri Induri S. Reddy, GM (O&M), Shri Asutosh Biswas, GM (Operation), Shri G. M. Thangzom, Commandant, CISF, Shri Onkar Nath, AGM (HR), Shri M. S. Kandari, Asst. Commandant, CISF, NTPC Bongaigaon, the coordinator of the program from GYT, members and office bearers of Bardwi Shikla Ladies Club, union and association representatives, and GEM faculties.

On the following day, during the de-registration process, Shri Akhilesh Singh, Head of Project, and Smt. Sangeeta Singh, President of Bardwi Shikla Ladies Club, presented certificates and framed photographs to the girls, symbolizing their successful completion of the program. The program was also graced by Shri Sanjay Kumar Dey, Chief Factory Inspector.

NTPC Bongaigaon GEM, which commenced on July 2, 2024, saw the participation of 40 students from the vicinity of the power station. NTPC Bongaigaon was the final station to complete GEM for the year 2024. The four-week residential workshop provided the girls with essential academic inputs in subjects like Hindi, English, Maths, Science, and Vernacular Languages, along with opportunities to learn extra-curricular activities such as life skills, yoga, dance, computers, crafts, and sports. The program also included demonstrations on fire safety by CISF personnel and health-related sessions conducted by doctors. The girls were exposed to various outbound training sessions at the BTC Secretariat, District Commissioner’s Office, Superintendent of Police’s Office, Sports Authority of India, and Bodoland Silk Park.

This initiative, launched by NTPC in 2018, has empowered more than 18,000 girls across various NTPC stations, and NTPC Bongaigaon proudly hosted the program for the third time this year.