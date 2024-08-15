NTPC Bongaigaon Celebrates 78th Independence Day with Enthusiasm and Unity

Bongaigaon : NTPC Bongaigaon joined the nation in celebrating the 78th Independence Day with fervor, echoing the spirit of “Har Ghar Tiranga” at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Stadium of the 750 MW power station. The celebrations began with the hoisting of the National Flag by Shri Debabrata Kar, General Manager (O&M), NTPC Bongaigaon, followed by a parade inspection conducted by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and DGR Security Services.

In his address, Shri Kar highlighted NTPC Bongaigaon’s achievements, emphasizing the station’s commitment to excellence in Operations and Maintenance. He remarked, “India is a nation with ‘Unity in Diversity,’ and NTPC Bongaigaon proudly reflects this rich cultural diversity of the entire North East region.” Shri Kar also lauded the station’s consistent performance and its positive image on the power map of the state and the nation.

Shri Kar congratulated and expressed his gratitude to the employees, departments, and partners associated with NTPC Bongaigaon for their dedication, urging them to continue working as a cohesive team to bring laurels to the station and the region. He encouraged the adoption of new initiatives and best practices to enhance the station’s overall performance.

Highlighting NTPC Bongaigaon’s operational milestones, Shri Kar announced that the station achieved its highest-ever total generation for FY 2023-24, producing an impressive 5058.1 Million Units at a Plant Load Factor (PLF) of 76.78%. Additionally, the station recorded its highest-ever annual coal receipt of 33.81 LMT (883 rakes) in FY 2023-24. Shri Kar also spoke on the various CSR, Safety and best initiatives taken by the plant in the current financial year.

The event featured a captivating display of skills and defense expertise by the CISF Fire wing, followed by colorful cultural performances by students from Ankur Tiny Tots and Notre Dame Academy, NTPC Bongaigaon.

As part of the celebrations, Shri Kar released tri-colour balloons along with senior officials of the station symbolizing freedom and hope. Shri Kar also presented the prestigious Suraksha Mitra awards to 12 workers from various departments for their exemplary performance and adherence to safety practices. Trophies were also presented to CISF Jawans and school authorities as a thanks giving and lauding their efforts on the momentous day.

The event was graced by the presence of Smt. Sangeeta Singh, President, Bardwi Shikla Ladies Club, Shri Asutosh Biswas, General Manager (Operations), Shri G M Thangzom, Commandant, CISF, Shri Onkar Nath, AGM (HR), Shri Ashish Kumar, Dy. Commandant, CISF Shri M S Kandari, Asst. Commandant, CISF along with HODs of various departments, union and association members, welfare bodies and other senior officials of the station.

Earlier, in the service building of the plant, Shri Asutosh Biswas, GM (Operation) also hoisted the tricolour national flag with employees of the station.

The event witnessed participation from departmental heads, colleagues, employees from various departments, CISF, DGR Security Services, Bardwi Shikla Ladies Club, and welfare bodies of NTPC Bongaigaon, along with their families.