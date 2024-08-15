NTPC Bongaigaon and CISF Pedal for Patriotism in a Vibrant Independence Day Cycle Rally

Bongaigaon: NTPC Bongaigaon, in collaboration with the CISF family, celebrated the 78th Independence Day with a spirited cycle rally, organized under the aegis of the Sports Council, NTPC Bongaigaon. The event was designed to promote the importance of a healthy body and mind while fostering a sense of patriotism among the participants.

The rally witnessed an enthusiastic participation of over 90 cyclists, including children from the township, NTPC employees, and CISF jawans. Dressed in tri-color caps, the cyclists displayed a remarkable demonstration of unity in diversity as they pedaled through the township and the main plant area, spreading the message of national pride and physical well-being.

The event was flagged off by Shri Debabrata Kar, GM (O&M), NTPC Bongaigaon, in the presence of distinguished guests including Shri Asutosh Biswas, GM (Operation), Smt. Sangeeta Singh, President, Bardwi Shikla Ladies Club, Shri G M Thangzom, and Shri Onkar Nath, AGM (HR), NTPC Bongaigaon,Heads of Departments, union and association representatives.